WEST KENTUCKY — This week, folks in west Kentucky faced flooding not only at their homes and businesses, but also roads. Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says areas close to rivers can flood at least two to three times a year, causing road closures and other inconveniences.
Sherry Wisenburg has lived close to Clarks River for 54 years, and it floods constantly. She's gotten used to the flood loss and road closures. "My dad raised watermelons. I mean, we had corn planted back there, and my brothers used to hunt back there. Like I said, it's gone," she says.
Todd says there's just too much water. KYTC has engineers out continuing to assess local roads and bridges.
"We have had inspectors out since the flash flooding started. They have looked at more than 50 bridges so far, checking for erosion and checking for places where drift has piled up," he says.
Todd says they're limited in how much they can help in some locations.
"We can only work on state highway right of way, you know, the right of way is all we can do; if there's a problem off on private property somewhere, then that's up to the property owner," he says.
Still, Wisenburg is disappointed by the impact of flooding on her property.
"We used to take them down and let them swim and ride four-wheelers in the back fields. You can't do anything. It's just ruined," she says.
Todd says, in addition to signs and barriers in place, a good indicator that a road is too flooded to drive through is if the water reaches the center line. Crossing flooded roads is dangerous, so drivers are advised to head the motto: turn around; don't drown.