MAYFIELD, KY — A long week of storms and historic flooding culminated with a visit from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear touring Mayfield.
The city took the brunt of the damage, but remains optimistic.
The governor's tour aimed to give him a better idea of the scope of the destruction. This, as those who live there are already busy picking up the pieces.
Red Duck Creek looked normal on Friday. It’s a quiet, slow stream of water. But, just two days ago, the waters were so high it flooded the surrounding homes on Willow Street. One homeowner says this isn't her first experience cleaning up after a natural disaster. Janie Daugherty’s home was destroyed in the December 2021 tornado outbreak.
“I was looking at all the flooring that I had put down, and I thought, 'Oh well. We'll just deal with it,” Daugherty says.
Torn up floors and missing walls are familiar to her.
After renovating the home after the tornado, she rented it to a displaced family.
That family was trapped inside when the creek overflowed.
“Nobody was hurt. That's all I care about,” says Daugherty.
That's an outcome Beshear says he's grateful for.
“We have not lost a single Kentuckian,” Beshear says.
As Mayfield takes on another natural disaster, he says their mantra, “Mayfield Strong,” continues to ring true.
“Mayfield just went through historic flooding and didn't make one request to the state in the immediate emergency response,” says Beshear.
Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan says the town received support from across the state, even been given a helping hand from survivors of the 2022 flooding in eastern Kentucky.
“Mayor of Les Stapleton of Prestonsburg, right in the middle of all that, called me yesterday and said, 'Y'all need a boat?' and he was ready to bring one just then,” O’Nan says.
It’s all about neighbors helping neighbors.
Daugherty says cleanup is a challenge, but it's nothing Mayfield hasn't done before.
“It just is what it is, you know? You just deal with it,” Daugherty says.
The home is now uninhabitable. The family’s belongings litter the yard, and now they're forced to stay in a motel. Still, Daugherty is determined to make the once rebuilt house a home again.
The next step is getting individual FEMA assistance for those affected by the flooding.
Beshear says, so far, they've conducted damage surveys on 41 homes and six businesses.
Thirty of those are in Graves County.