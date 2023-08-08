LEXINGTON, KY — The Kentucky Realtors Relief Foundation has teamed up with the National Association of Realtors Relief Foundation to provide $100,000 in relief funds to western Kentucky resident whose homes were damaged or destroyed in the recent historical flooding.
According to a press release from Kentucky Realtors, the relief funding can be applied to mortgage payments, rental payments, and lodging assistance for individuals affected by the July 2023 flash flooding. Funding is limited to one month of housing expenses up to $1000.
Residents who have been impacted by flooding should apply for relief at kyrealtors.com/relief. Applications are now open and need to be submitted by Saturday, September 30, at 5 p.m.
The President of Kentucky Realtors, Elizabeth Monarch, say “Kentucky Realtors are dedicated to serving the commonwealth and supporting this community as they rebuild from these destructive storms.”