MAYFIELD, KY — The Kentucky Dream Center partnered up with Mercy Chefs and Grace Life Church to deliver 100 grocery boxes to households affected by the recent flooding.
Mercy Chefs is a Virginia based, non-profit disaster response group that specializes in feeding people affected by disasters. They spent several months offering meals and supports to those affected by the December 2021 tornadoes as well.
Christina Garrott, the Executive Director for Kentucky Dream Center says, “We are heartbroken at the damage to property following the flash flooding in Mayfield. We hurt for those affected and are praying for them.”
The grocery box distribution was made possible by the “Send the Hope” initiative through Mercy Chefs. Click here to learn more about how you can help Mercy Chefs, Kentucky Dream Center, and their partners support Kentuckians affected by disaster.