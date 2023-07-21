MAYFIELD, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear was in Mayfield on Friday, where he toured flood damaged areas in the town still recovering from the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado.
Beshear on Wednesday declared a state of emergency for the state of Kentucky after heavy rainfall caused flooding in west Kentucky and parts of central and eastern Kentucky.
For all of our coverage of this week's flooding, click here.
