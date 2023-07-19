MAYFIELD, KY — In Mayfield, a community still working to recover after it was struck by a deadly tornado in 2021 was dealt a blow on Wednesday because of historic flooding there and elsewhere in west Kentucky.
Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan told Local 6 Backusburg Road near Mayfield Elementary was one of the areas of the city hardest hit by the flooding.
The flooding is all the more devastating after the city has worked so hard to come back from the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado.
"It's just, it's traumatizing," Mayfield mom Kiya Carter said.
Mayfield is a city all too familiar with destruction. Dec. 10, 2021, is a night Carter remembers all too well.
"(The tornado) blew my job completely apart, and I've not been able to get back to that job ever since. And it's been really devastating," Carter said.
She has three children who attend Mayfield Elementary. She was shocked to see the flooding at the school and the neighborhood around it.
"I mean, they've lost houses, furniture. I know somewhere around town they actually had to close down because they had water in their business," Carter said.
The mayor also shared her shock about the flooding.
"This is disappointing for us. This is disappointing. We thought we had our fair share of disasters," O’Nan said.
Despite that disappointment, O'Nan is proud of her city's resilience yet again.
"I saw this afternoon. The police chief gave me a tour of town, and I saw fully what I expected to see: Neighbor helping neighbor begin to empty out the damage things in their homes,” she said.
Carter saw that too. She shared this message for the town she calls home: "Mayfield, stay strong. We've got through the tornado; we're gonna’ get through the flood. Just keep on. Keep God first."
As of this report, we don’t know if the water made it inside Mayfield Elementary. We tried to reach out to the school district on Wednesday, but we haven’t heard anything back.
For those who would like to help Mayfield and Graves County residents affected by flooding, the local long term recovery group is accepting donations to help. The group says 100% of the money donated will go directly to those affected by flooding.
MORE DETAILS: Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group