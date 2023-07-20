GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Floodwaters have affected more than just homes and businesses. Acres of farmland have been hit, too. Farmers in Graves County took Thursday to assess the damage to their fields, but many farmers are still unsure of the extent of damage.
Keith Lowry, president of Lowry Farms Incorporated, had damage to soybeans and corn after the storms hit his farm in Pilot Oak, Kentucky.
Damages to his crops are estimated at $40,000, and he does not have flood insurance. He’s seen a lot of rain in his 50 years of farming, but nothing quite like this.
“This is some water still standing. That’s been there for two days and that’s completely gone there that won’t ever come back,” Lowry said.
Miranda Rudolph with the Graves County Agricultural Extension Office explained a potential issue that often goes missed — road integrity leading to fields.
“The road washouts are a problem because they could potentially impede accessibility to some of those fields getting heavy equipment out there,” Rudolph said.
Lowry said floodwaters could potentially bring debris and trash into fields, which could cause damage to machines during harvest. For now, he said all he can do is wait and keep moving forward.
“That’s just the nature of farming, and uh we always say it’ll be better next year we’ll just get ready for next year,” Lowry said.