Flash flooding across the western Kentucky has left many roads closed, homes flooded, and damages across the region on July 19, 2023. Many viewers sent the station pictures and videos of their experiences during the event which has been compiled here.

To share your storm damage or weather photos with us, visit our Weather Window page and click "Submit A Photo." 

GALLERY: Western Kentucky flooding July 19, 2023

Bardwell, Kentucky

Reidland, Kentucky

South 8th Street in Mayfield, Kentucky

Seitz Street

Gage, Kentucky