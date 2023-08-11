BALLARD CCOUNTY, KY — The Ballard County Highway Maintenance Crew is beginning work on a washed out culvert on KY 310/Turner Road, but more wet weather expected this weekend could hamper their work.
According to a press release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crew reported in at 6 a.m. Friday morning and is beginning repairs that could take a week or more to complete.
The delivery of 2 rolled steel culverts and the drier-than-expected weather on Thursday has allowed the work to begin, but more rain is expected this weekend and could set back work for even longer.
The culvert washout at KY 310/Turner Landing Road is just 1 out of the 11 locations in KYTC District 1 that has been closed due to infrastructure damage caused by flash flooding.
