PADUCAH — The City of Paducah Board of Commissioners will re-do the July 28 meeting Tuesday after the first meeting was plagued with interruptions and technical problems.
Commissioners had connection and audio problems, and some citizens say they couldn't hear what was happening during some parts of the meeting.
Two complaints were filed with the city, claiming the meeting violated state open meetings law. One complaint was from City Commissioner and Mayoral candidate Richard Abraham, the other by WPSD Local 6.
Monday, the City Clerk sent out an email saying the city consulted with an attorney and determined the meeting did not violate the law, but they will re-do the meeting to show transparency.
This is also the third time Commissioners will vote on pausing the agreement with Lose, while allowing the city manager to continue to spend money on the project. The previous vote was a do over because of legal problems with the first vote.
The meeting will be held on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. using video teleconferencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the public that would like to participate in the meeting by making public comments may do so virtually, by following the instructions on a public comment card that is attached in the PDF below. The card needs to be returned to the City Clerk’s office no later than 3:30 pm on Tuesday.