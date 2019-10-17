Christopher Nickell – 1st district Nonpartisan
- Nickell has served on the Kentucky Court of Appeals, 1st Appellate District, Division 1 since 2006. Prior to that election, he practiced law for 22 years as a trial attorney, prosecutor and public defender. He is involved with the Sons of the American Revolution and is on the board of Paducah’s Market House Museum. View more about his campaign on his website and Facebook page.
Whitney Westerfield – 1st district Nonpartisan
- Westerfield was first elected to the Kentucky State Senate in 2012. He currently serves as the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. In addition, he’s a member of the Capital Planning Advisory Board, Tobacco Fun Settlement Oversight, Agriculture, Natural Resources & Energy, Veterans/Military Affairs/Public Protection and the Program Review & Investigations committees within the Senate. View his campaign on his website, Facebook page and Twitter page.