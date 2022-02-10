CARBONDALE, IL — A juvenile has been arrested after police say he committed an armed robbery at a Carbondale home in January.
On Jan. 19, officers responded to a report that a teen had entered a home in the 600 block of East Searing Street, pulled out a gun and demanded money from a person inside the home. During the robbery, the Carbondale Police Department says the suspect hit the victim before eventually fleeing the scene. Police say the victim knew the suspect.
The police department says officers arrested the juvenile on Monday on a warrant charging him with armed robbery. He was jailed in the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Facility pending a court appearance.