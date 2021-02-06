Weather Alert

...Snow and Bitter Cold Expected Tonight... An area of rain and snow will overspread the region late this afternoon and early this evening. It will eventually change over to all snow before ending from west to east in the late evening and overnight hours. The potential for 1 to 2 inches of snowfall exists primarily over southern Illinois and adjacent parts of southeastern Missouri, with an inch or less expected elsewhere. Relatively warm road temperatures may limit travel impacts. However, with temperatures falling well below freezing at most locations by midnight, some slick spots may develop on area roadways. Motorists tonight should slow down and be prepared for slick driving conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses. The precipitation will come to an end before sunrise Sunday, but bitter cold will remain. Temperatures will bottom out from around 10 degrees near Pinckneyville and Mt Vernon Illinois to the lower 20s over the Missouri Bootheel and western Kentucky. Wind chill temperatures will drop to around zero and the single digits over southern Illinois, with the remainder of the area dropping into the single digits and teens. Temperatures over most of the region will not climb above freezing on Sunday. At this time, confidence in the snowfall forecast is fairly low, so stay alert for forecast updates through the evening. If confidence increases, a Winter Weather Advisory may be issued.