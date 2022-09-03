Summer isn't even over yet, but local organizations are already preparing to play Santa this Christmas.
On Saturday, the Huck's on Lone Oak Road held a yard sale as part of their "Karing for Kids" fundraiser.
The annual event raises hundreds of thousands of dollars to give kids here in Western Kentucky a holiday to remember.
"One little thing can make a big difference," said Brittany English, a yard sale shopper. "Just knowing the look on their faces when they wake up Christmas morning and they have something—it's awesome."
Last year alone Huck's raised $206,541. The focus is to give back to kids who are less fortunate in each Huck's store's local community.
The money will benefit 1,500 kids nationwide and dozens in the local area. Customers and numerous in the community donated items and dollars for the yard sale.