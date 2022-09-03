HUCKS WIDE SHOT.jpg

Summer isn't even over yet, but local organizations are already preparing to play Santa this Christmas.

On Saturday, the Huck's on Lone Oak Road held a yard sale as part of their "Karing for Kids" fundraiser.

The annual event raises hundreds of thousands of dollars to give kids here in Western Kentucky a holiday to remember.

"One little thing can make a big difference," said Brittany English, a yard sale shopper. "Just knowing the look on their faces when they wake up Christmas morning and they have something—it's awesome." 

Last year alone Huck's raised $206,541. The focus is to give back to kids who are less fortunate in each Huck's store's local community. 

The money will benefit 1,500 kids nationwide and dozens in the local area. Customers and numerous in the community donated items and dollars for the yard sale. 

Some, like Mary Aiken, just stopped by to drop off a donation.
 
"I got up this morning with a good heart, and I wanted to do something good for the community," Aiken said. "So helping out, if you don't donate but five or ten dollars—it's all worth it. I think about it could be me that could not have anything. For kids, you want to donate and help them out and make them feel like they are wanted, they are loved." 

The Huck's website says in addition to the Karing for Kids holiday gift program, it also helps kids all year long by providing funding for cancer treatments, disaster relief, scholarships, backpack programs, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Southern Illinois Healthcare, the Coach Kill Fund and others. 

Usually a Huck's representative takes the kids shopping close to the Christmas holiday for the Karing for Kids program. 

