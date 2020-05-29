FRANKFORT, KY- People in Kentucky continue to face problems with unemployment insurance, and now the possibility of their personal data falling into the wrong hands.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, and Auditor Mike Harmon, are questioning why the Workforce Development Cabinet along with Governor Beshear about waiting a month to release information about a security breach in the unemployment insurance application system. On Thursday, Workforce Development Cabinet Secretary Josh Benton said the issue occurred on April 23.
"The Beshear Administration's lack of transparency and failure to promptly notify Kentuckians and our office of the breach suggest carelessness and a disregard fro the importance of protecting the personal and financial information of our citizens," Cameron said.
Kentucky's Auditor Mike Harmon echoed the Attorney General's statement.
"It is troubling the notifications, which are supposed to happen within two to three days, took more than a month," Harmon said.
At his daily COVID-19 update on Friday, Governor Beshear responded to Cameron and Harmon. Beshear said the Workforce and Education Cabinet didn't believe the situation qualified as a breach. The Governor said when his office found out, they disagreed.
"I've already authorized an inspector general from a separate cabinet to come in and look at it, because I'm not trying to score political points. I'm trying to do the right thing, and I think that's important," Beshear said. "And as Attorney General for the last four years we looked at every data breach that came out. In this one it doesn't appear that anybody, at least thus far, has been financially harmed by it. But that doesn't mean that we don't need to be transparent, that we don't need to disclose things, and to do it timely."
The Governor added that he isn't happy about the situation, and is working to fix it. The Attorney General and Auditor are asking any Kentuckians who applied for unemployment between March 1, 2020 and April 30, 2020 to watch their credit because of the data breach.