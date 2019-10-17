Daniel Cameron – Republican Party
- Cameron has been a licensed lawyer since October 2011. His experience includes being a United States District Court Judge for Eastern Kentucky and a part of Mitch McConnell’s legal counsel in Washington, D.C. He currently is a private practice lawyer in Louisville. View his campaign on his website, Facebook page and Twitter page.
Gregory Stumbo – Democratic Party
- Stumbo has served as an attorney and public servant in Frankfort for over 40 years. He was in the State House in 1980 and became the youngest House Majority Leader in 1985. He was Kentucky’s Attorney General from 2004-2008 before returning to the House of Representatives from 2009-2017. View his campaign on his website, Facebook page and Twitter page.