Mike Harmon – Republican Party
- Harmon is currently serving as the 47th Kentucky State Auditor. He had previously served as a state representative for Boyle, Casey and Washington counties, where he was Vice Chairman of the House Standing Committee on Tourism and Energy. Learn more about his campaign on his website, Facebook page and Twitter page.
Sheri Donahue – Democratic Party
- Donahue spent 20 years working for the U.S. Navy and was also Program Manager for Security & Intelligence. She spent a majority of her career with Humana’s Enterprise Information Protection Department. To learn more about her campaign, visit her website, Facebook page and Twitter page.
Kyle Hugenberg – Libertarian Party
- Hugenberg is an auditor with seven years of experience. To learn more abut his campaign visit his Facebook page and Twitter page.