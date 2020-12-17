LYON COUNTY, KY — Kentucky businesses are set to be dealt yet another blow. Many are getting letters telling them that the amount of money they have to pay to the state's unemployment insurance rate, or UI rate, is going to increase at the beginning of 2021.
The Lake Barkley Chamber of Commerce in Lyon County says it has heard from many of its members about how difficult that will be fore them. because of the massive increase in people receiving benefits.
One of the local businesses seeing an increase in its rate is Eddy Creek Marina in Lyon County.
"Our boating business with the marina and our hotel business did well, but the restaurant was kind of a struggle on and off through the summer," says Eddy Creek Marina Owner Mandy Carney.
Carney says, as it has for most other local businesses, COVID-19 has made things tough. She says Eddy Creek Marina's UI rate will increase by 1%, which amounts to about $100 per employee.
"It's definitely gonna' have an impact. Everything during the pandemic has been an impact, and it just feels like there's yet again just something else that's going to hurt, hurt businesses," says Carney.
Phil Domke with Payroll Vault handles payroll for many different kinds of businesses. He says he is already hearing from many of his clients about the increase.
"Every dollar counts, and everybody's margins are tight anyway," says Domke.
Domke says some of his clients UI rates will increase by double digits at the beginning of the year.
"You're seeing about 50 to 75% increase, and then in the medium range your seeing about a percent increase, so it's gonna' be pretty significant," says Domke.
Carney says the increase will be tough, but assures that the marina will make it through this, just as it has through the rest of the pandemic.
"Of course, it's a week before Christmas, and so it's no fun, but it's what we've been dealt. And we'll do the best with what we have been dealt," says Carney.
Gov. Andy Beshear has signaled he is willing to put some of the federal CARES Act money Kentucky received into the state unemployment fund. Even with that funding, businesses will still more than likely have to pay a higher UI rate.