PADUCAH — Kentucky churches are making adjustments to their services.
This comes after Governor Beshear made a recommendation to suspend in-person services for the next two weeks.
The new normal at West End Baptist Church is wearing masks and blue tape on the pews to practice social distancing. Member Emma Griffin said she doesn't mind the new changes and recommendations.
"My church is important to me," Griffin said. "And I think using the guidelines that's been set forth for us is for our own good and protection."
Pastor Monte Hodges believes it's important to be cautious. He said they'll be suspending Sunday night services.
"People are traveling," Hodges said. "And as a result, then there's a greater risk of coming in contact with someone who is perhaps carrying COVID. And so it doesn't hurt to be wise."
While the church will be suspending their Sunday night services, there will still be Wednesday night services and Sunday morning services.
Hodges said the congregation is mostly elderly, so they're keeping that in mind as they adjust their services.
"A lot of them do not have internet," Hodges said. "So as a result, they can't do virtual. And out here in our parking lot, it's pretty hot right now for these old people to be out here on a parking lot and trying to do a parking lot service."
Griffin loves her church and said she's willing to do whatever it takes to keep everyone safe.
The church will be doing a deep cleaning after the Sunday morning services and masks are required.
They'll provide one for you if you don't have one.