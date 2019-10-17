Ryan Quarles – Republican Party
- Quarles is the current Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture. He is a 9th generation Scott County farmer. He’s served as Second Vice President of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture. Learn more about his campaign at his website, Facebook page and Twitter page.
Robert Conway – Democratic Party
- Conway is currently an Operations Manager of C&S Transportation. He also serves as the District Supervisor of Scott County Soil and Water Conservation Board. He’s an 8th generation family farmer in Kentucky, who has farmed in the state since 1782. View his campaign on his website, Facebook page and Twitter page.
Josh Gilpin – Libertarian Party
- Gilpin is the Chairman of the Libertarian Party of Graves County. Learn more about his campaign on his Twitter page.