PADUCAH — The inauguration ceremony of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris was watched virtually by millions of Americans. Two Kentucky DNC Delegates from west Kentucky watched the inauguration from their office and home.
"It would have been so exciting to have seen something like that in person, just super cool," said Christa DuBrock from Paducah.
The inauguration was closed to the general public due to COVID-19 and the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
DuBrock said the most impactful moment of the inauguration was the historic swearing-in of Kamala Harris. Harris is the United States' first female vice president, the highest-ranking female elected official in U.S. history, the first African-American vice president, and the first Asian American vice president.
Brian Clardy, another Kentucky DNC Delegate from Murray, said he was emotional during Harris' swearing in. Clardy believes strongly in Biden's message of unity for the American people.
"I believe that commonality is there." Clardy said. "The question is: What do we do with it? Do we continue to prosecute grievance? Or do we continue to build those bridges on how we relate to each other? Personally I'm going to choose that second path."
Clardy and DuBrock cast their delegate votes for Joe Biden at the virtual DNC in 2020 and are also active members in their local democratic parties.
They both acknowledged the state of Kentucky voted overwhelming for former President Donald J. Trump. Clardy and DuBrock said their community means more than a vote.
"Our point is to come together as a nation, and to be strong as a nation, and to fight something, COVID, which is killing our neighbors every single day." DuBrock said. "I think that's much more important than who I voted for or who you voted for."
Clardy and DuBrock said they are willing to work with their neighbors in the spirit of unity and love.