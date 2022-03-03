MAYFIELD, KY — COVID-19 and the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak are both difficult challenges local school districts have had to adjust to. Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass toured Mayfield High School on Wednesday.
The commissioner addressed the impacts schools have endured because of the pandemic and the storm. He also emphasized the heart and resiliency of students, teachers and the community through it all.
Glass and others from the Kentucky Department of Education met with the superintendent of Mayfield Independent Schools on Wednesday.
Glass said when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, time is still needed to recover.
"Kids are resilient, but it does take time and additional support to lift them out of those kinds of experiences, so that's what's happening right now will happen for the next couple of years and we should have patience," said Glass.
"Also should not be under any illusion that it's going to take us some time to work our way out of this, but we're seeing good progress that's happening here in Mayfield and in the other districts that we visited," said Glass.
He said the pandemic helped expedite technology availability for students. Glass said now, all students in Kentucky have access to a high-quality electronic device. But, he also noted that there was a major disruption in academic testing because of the pandemic.
Regarding the EF-4 tornado that struck Mayfield on Dec. 10, Glass emphasized how tthe community came together after the storm.
"It's heartbreaking to see the devastation that the tornado brought into those communities, but it's also heartening to hear about the stories of the communities coming together," he said.
Glass also mentioned standardized testing.
Glass visited school districts in Mayfield, Murray, Dawson Springs, and Hopkins County.