PADUCAH -- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is urging people throughout the state to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines to slow the spread of the virus.
Last week marked a record breaking amount of cases in the Commonwealth, with more than 6,000 cases. Beshear says more cases will lead to more deaths, as Kentucky reached 1,214 deaths since the pandemic began. The governor is calling on local governments to implement mask guidelines.
"We're going to be pushing from localities very much need stronger enforcement. We shouldn't have to, people should be doing it for their values and for their faith, loving their neighbor as themselves, but if it is in our power to get better adherence we're going to do it," Beshear said during his COVID-19 update on Monday.
Local governments can do certain things to make sure people wear their masks. McCracken County Judge Executive, Craig Clymer says they have the ability to issue fines and tickets, but whether they want to is a different story.
"To come along and be fined or given a citation or something for that, possibly have to go to court, it just seems extreme from initial viewpoint," Clymer said.
Kentucky reported 543 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths on Monday. Beshear says it's crucial to reduce positive cases.
"We've got to stop where we're going, otherwise our economy is not going to recover," Beshear said. "Not because of any capacity issue, but because no one is going to go to a restaurant if we have continued escalation of COVID cases. It just won't be safe."
Clymer believes people are taking the proper steps to stay safe in McCracken County.
"I don't see people violating the recommendations of the governor, and the federal regulations or recommendations," Clymer said.
Beshear plans on having a call with mayors and county judge executives throughout the state. Clymer does not want to raise fines and issue tickets for people who violate COVID-19 precautions.