Matt Bevin/ Ralph Alvarado – Republican Party
- Bevin has been Kentucky’s governor since 2015. He is also a U.S. Army veteran and a small business owner. Bevin has served on multiple non-profit boards, including the Chairman of the Board for the American Red Cross, Louisville Area Chapter. You can find more information on his campaign page, his Facebook page and his Twitter page.
- Alvarado was the first Hispanic to be elected to the Kentucky General Assembly and has been a Senator since 2014. He is a licensed physician who runs his own practice and served as Regional Medical Director at St. Joseph Health. Learn more at his campaign page, Facebook page and Twitter page.
Andy Beshear/Jacqueline Coleman – Democratic Party
- Beshear has been Kentucky’s Attorney General since 2016. Prior to his election, he spent over 10 years in private practice law. He created the Kentucky Opioid Disposal Program, which allows families to safely dispose of opioids at home. Learn more about Beshear’s campaign on his website, Facebook page and Twitter page.
- Coleman is an assistant principal at Nelson County High School and is working on her doctorate degree in Educational Leadership at the University of Kentucky. She formed Lead Kentucky, which is a program for Kentucky women to prepare and encourage them to seek leadership positions in college and in the workplace. You can learn more about her on her campaign page, Facebook page and Twitter page.
John Hicks/Ann Cormican – Libertarian Party
- Hicks is a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam from 1969-70. He has previously been a teacher, newspaper publisher and currently works as a programmer analyst/IT consultant. He is also a member of the Kentucky Open Source Society. To learn more about his campaign, check out his Facebook page.
- Cormican works for the Toyota Kentucky manufacturing facility in Georgetown. She ran for the Kentucky House of Representatives, District 72 in 2018. Facebook page and Twitter page.