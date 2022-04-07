FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed a bill that would shift key school governance decisions to superintendents and away from school-based decision-making councils.
The veto Wednesday reflects the clear divisions between the Democratic governor and GOP lawmakers over some high-profile education policies.
The legislature will have a chance to override the veto when lawmakers reconvene April 13.
The education bill also would designate a set of historical documents and speeches to incorporate into classroom work.
It's a response to the national debate over critical race theory.
In his veto message, Beshear said the bill represents a “step backward” for public education.