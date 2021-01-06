MAYFIELD, KY — It's a different approach to use wastewater to stop a COVID-19 outbreak, but that's what local groups are doing.
The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky has partnered with Murray State University, Graves County Health Department, Mayfield Electric and Water Systems, and the University of Louisville-Co Immunity Project.
Dr. Bikram Subedi is an assistant professor of analytical chemistry at Murray State University. He has been sampling wastewater at the Mayfield Wastewater Treatment Plant for years.
He said this COVID-19-related project began in early November, yielding preliminary data.
"We know so far the preliminary data for the last two months that shows a very strong correlation between the virus copies in wastewater with the clinical cases, the reported clinical cases," said Subedi.
Dr. Gary ZeRuth is an associate professor of cellular and molecular biology at the university.
He and Subedi work together to test samples of wastewater from the Mayfield Wastewater Treatment Plant, where the sampling process begins.
The tests are used to show which communities have outbreaks of COVID-19 before people in the area even show symptoms.
The wastewater treatment plant operator collects dozens of samples over 24-hours from the treatment plant. The Graves County Health Department transports samples to the university where the doctors get to work.
"When someone is infected with the virus, they'll shed viral particles into the wastewater. Bikram then does an extraction of the RNA from the samples and gives it to me," said ZeRuth. "I can actually measure exactly how many viral particles are present in the water samples at any given time, and we can track that over time. And we can see how the virus, within a population, is going up or down."
The information from the labs and additional information regarding daily COVID-19 cases in Graves County is sent to the University of Louisville.
Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen said he was fascinated by the information he got back.
"The lab at Murray State was able to see that there was an increase in infection, in the wastewater, seven to 10 days before we actually saw a spike in the positives."
Coplen said the county's number of COVID-19 cases doubled in November. The director said the wastewater findings and their number of positive cases tracked on similar curves with a seven to 10-day difference.
"I think it's really interesting that our bodies show that there is something going on or something wrong before the symptoms of a stuffy nose, a cough, or a headache, or fever actually present themselves," said Coplen.
The testing results go beyond the lab, helping health departments across the state, like Coplen's, with high cases and limited resources.
"As time goes on where there we're testing for COVID-19 or other things instead of doing a shotgun approach, you know, to education, to response and mitigation maybe we can focus our resources in more of a pinpoint fashion," said Coplen.
Participating partners said this is the first time that wastewater-based epidemiology has been used to detect COVID-19 spike in west Kentucky.
Subedi said the project is vital for research and the community.
"It is very comprehensive. It covers not only symptomatic but also asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic people in the community," said Subedi. "CDC estimated about 35% of the cases are asymptomatic, but it covers all those cases."
ZeRuth said this project could change how early COVID-19 related policies are further enforced.
"One of the large things that can be taken from this is it can inform policy decisions to help mitigate or ameliorate the spread of the virus," said ZeRuth. "So for people to pay attention when leaders say an outbreak may be imminent to enforce mask mandates or social distancing, to really take heed of that to try and slow the spread of this virus."
The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky provided funding for the equipment used in the project. They said it was part of a $60,000 grant to the CO-Immunity Project.
Sampling for the project began in early November and is expected to continue through February.