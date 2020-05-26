PADUCAH — Hair salons, nail spas, message therapists, and tattoo parlors in Kentucky are now allowed to open.
They're following state guidelines to keep you healthy.
Clients were finally back in the styling chair at Di Sorrellas full service salon on Monday, and owner Tammy Mathis and Ronica Woodward couldn't be happier.
"Our clientele and all of our employees, we're like family here," Mathis said. "In fact, we call it our Di Sorellas family and our Di Sorellas sisters, and it truly is."
They offer massage therapy, nail services, makeup and lashes. They're following state guidelines for their client's safety. Employees' shifts are staggered, encouraging social distancing.
They're wearing masks, and will give you a mask or a washcloth if you need one. They're disinfecting frequently, and customers aren't supposed to pick up products themselves.
"Some of these guidelines we've done for years," Woodward said. "We've just upped the game as far as the hand sanitizer when people are coming in, and trying to keep everything as safe as possible for everyone."
At Luxor Nail Spa, all employees are wearing masks and working with a plexiglass shield. Every other pedicure station is closed. Clients aren't allowed to pick their nail colors without an employee.
Callie Jackson with the salon said they just want to make sure everyone is safe.
"Everybody is wearing gloves, washing their hands a lot, definitely, and just making sure that everything that we touch is cleaned."
Di Sorrellas' owners say the best part of reopening is the people, and they will do their part to keep everyone protected.
At Luxor nail salon, they're taking the temperature of all clients. And at Di Sorrellas, clients wait in the cars for their appointments before they come in.