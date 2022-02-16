FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House passed a bill Tuesday aimed at taking another step toward assigning police officers to every school campus — a policy objective since the 2018 shooting at Marshall County High School that claimed the lives of 15-year-old students Bailey Holt and Preston Cope and injured more than a dozen other students.
The measure would require Kentucky school districts to have an officer assigned to each campus by August. But House lawmakers included a provision recognizing that many districts are struggling to meet the standard because of insufficient funding or law enforcement understaffing.
Under the bill, those districts would work with the state school security marshal to work out a plan to achieve the expectation of having a school resource officer at each campus.
“We all know that there’s a shortage of officers and funding,” Republican Rep. Kevin Bratcher, the bill’s lead sponsor, said during the House debate.
More than half of Kentucky’s schools do not have a resource officer, according to an August report from the state school security marshal.
The bill, which cleared the House on a 78-17 vote, advances to the Senate. It’s a follow-up to a sweeping school safety measure passed by Kentucky lawmakers in 2019. That bill was intended to bolster police protection and counseling at schools. It came in response to the 2018 shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky that killed two students and injured many more.
Funding has been a chronic problem in implementing the 2019 law.
The legislation is House Bill 63. Click here for more information about the bill and for updates on its progress through the state legislature.