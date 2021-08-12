MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state transportation agencies of Kentucky and Illinois are coming together in an effort to make the section of Interstate 24 in McCracken County leading up to the Ohio River bridge work zone safer for drivers.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Illinois Department of Transportation met Wednesday to talk about changes they're making in response to a string of crashes, some of them deadly, that have happened near the work zone at the bridge.
Crews will move signs about the work zone from just past exit 3 to before exit 3. They will also add more rumble strips. The goal is to give drivers even more warning before they enter the work zone.
Callie Lindsey is a mom who says I-24 is getting too dangerous to drive every day.
"We do try to avoid it as much as we can. There's a crash, or at least one, it seems like every day," says Lindsey.
Lindsey says her husband doesn't have that choice. He works near Hinkleville Road and has to take the interstate to get to work.
"The road is kind of haphazard as it is, and the construction doesn't seem to be helping much," says Lindsey.
That's what Kentucky and Illinois transportation personnel are working together to improve. KYTC District 1 spokesman Keith Todd says they've been working with IDOT since early March.
A construction engineer for IDOT says the wrecks in that area aren't caused by a lack of precautions.
"Folks, there's advanced signing. There's rumble strips. There's dynamic message boards that actually tell you where the stopped traffic is and what the delays are. So, they're out there, but we just ask folks to read them and acknowledge that you have a work zone coming up," IDOT Engineer Doug Helfrich says.
Helfrich says they are exhausting every effort, but the real change is going to have to start with the drivers themselves. Helfrich says this section of I-24 has more signs than any other project. Signs have been put up 7 miles before the work zone.
"It's driver inattentiveness. It's distracted driving. When you see orange signs, please just reduce your speed and just keep your eyes on the road. Things happen in a work zone so quickly that you don't have time to react. If you just slow down at the proper speeds and devote all your attention to what's ahead of you, you can get through the work zone just fine," says Helfrich.