PADUCAH — Crime reports for your child's future college campus, high school transcripts, and nursing home complaints: You have a right to access these documents and others as a member of the public.
A proposed Kentucky bill would make it more difficult, and in some cases impossible, to get them. Legislators want to change the state's open records law through House Bill 312. The Kentucky Open Government Coalition sent a seven page letter to the state senate detailing why they oppose the bill, and that position has recently gained support from news organization's like the Associated Press and others.
"The answer is already embedded in the law. And that's what's so troubling to me," said Amye Benesenhaver, co-founder of the Kentucky Open Government Coalition and former assistant attorney general in Kentucky.
She says if the bill is pushed through, it will be extremely difficult for you to get a hold of public documents.
"If you live in Kentucky, or qualify as a resident under the statute, there won't be dramatic changes as far as your ability to make a request," Bensenhaver said. "How you make a request will be dramatically changed."
That's because HB 312 will require a standardized form for open records requests. It also limits those requests to only people who live in Kentucky.
"It will require you to certify that you have an entitlement to these records and it will require you to give an exact, a description of the exact nature of the documents, which is a significantly higher standard than description of the record," Bensenhaver said.
So what if you live out of state? Essentially, you're out of luck.
"Say you once lived in Kentucky, say you want your school transcripts. Your old school district doesn't have to give you those records," Bensenhaver said. "Say you are a person residing in another state who is trying to locate a good nursing home for their parent who still lives in Kentucky. You want to get any complaints about the nursing home you're considering, you won't be able to get them."
She says the legislature's purpose is to keep those public records secured. And when a request is submitted, send them out accordingly.
"It's not there to create impediments to these records. To basically erect barriers to access that in the long haul do great harm to the public's right to know," Bensenhaver said.
She'll testify on Thursday to state leaders to, again, express opposition to the bill and propose potential changes. Click here to read Kentucky HB 312.