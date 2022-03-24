PADUCAH, KY — Kentucky's COVID-19 state of emergency is over. Tuesday, the Kentucky legislature voted to override Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of a resolution ending the state of emergency early.
That could put $50 million in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits at risk.
Lawmakers also overrode Beshear's veto of a House bill that cuts in half the time unemployment insurance is available to jobless Kentucky residents. The goal is to spur more unemployed people to find work.
The loss in SNAP benefits is expected to affect 256,000 households across Kentucky. Now, local food banks are preparing to see more people entering their doors.
Folks at Family Service Society in Paducah say they're expecting an increase in clientele.
Executive Director Candace Melloy says numbers nearly doubled at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"They jumped up to 300 and 400 some months. Whenever the extra SNAP benefits started, we did see a small increase. It still stayed above where we have been averaging prior to the pandemic,” Melloy says.
Due to inflation, those numbers have started to rise again.
“Many of them have fixed income, and for a lot of them that hasn't changed. And so, as all of the prices are going up for food, then obviously what they have available, the resources they have available, is smaller, and it's just not stretching as far,” says Melloy.
Families are expected to lose $100 a month now that the state of emergency has ended.
Paducah Cooperative Ministry Executive Director Heidi Suhrheinrich says that will hit families hard.
“A family that is really careful about how they spend their money and plan ahead, $100 could take you a good week or more,” Suhrheinrich says.
Beshear is not happy about the overrides. In a series of tweets, the governor responded that the vetoes were “cruel and will kick struggling Kentuckians while they are down.”
Suhrheinrich says they're prepared to pick up the slack.
“Right now, our pantry is healthy, and we're thrilled about that, and we feel like we can handle increased numbers for a good little while, but we always like to be ready for summer,” she says.
The summer months are when the food banks get a lot more traffic, because kids are home from school.
Both pantries say it’s hard to predict what those numbers will look like, but they're preparing for those months as well.
If you are in need of assistance, you can call Paducah Cooperative Ministries at 270-442-6795. You can reach Family Service Society at 271-443-4838.