Parents are outraged and a school superintendent says disciplinary action has been taken after photos from an eastern Kentucky high school homecoming event were posted online.
Some of the photos showed boys in lingerie and bikinis giving school staff members lap dances. In others, girls dressed in costumes meant to look like Hooters uniforms carried mugs that looked like they contained beer. And in some of the photos, students and staff appeared to paddle each other.
The Courier Journal reports that the photos were taken during a "man pageant" and costume day at Hazard High School on Tuesday. The Louisville newspaper reports that the photos
One parent told NBC affiliate WLEX-TV that the event should have been shut down the moment an adult realized students were undressing.
"It was just really shocking when I first saw it, and I almost couldn't wrap my head around it," Jenna Smith said. She has a family member at the school, and she has kids who attend school in the district.
"I think that they should have at that point said, 'Hey, I know this is a joke, but let's stop. This is inappropriate,'" Smith told WLEX.
Mom Hollie Layne, whose son participated in the event, disagrees. "It has been taken completely out of context," she told WLEX. "There are only photos being shown on the internet, no videos. The photos don't show the teachers pushing the children off of them." She told the Lexington TV station she doesn't believe a line was crossed.
The Courier Journal reports that the photos were published to the school athletics department's Facebook page — and later deleted. As of Wednesday night, it appears that the entire Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page has been taken down.
In a statement released to the public Wednesday, the superintendent she was made aware Tuesday night that concerns were raised about photos posted to the athletics page. She said the first thing she did Wednesday was initiate an investigation into the homecoming event, and that she found the inappropriate photos on social media.
"We strive to foster creativity in our students, but unfortunately, this time it was carried too far," Superintendent Sondra Combs writes. "Spirit Week at Hazard High School has a long and celebrated tradition. Homecoming activities were planned as a celebration for students, staff, and the school community. All were intended to be fun and good-natured however, the activities did not play out as intended."
Combs writes that "appropriate disciplinary action has been taken," but specific information about who was disciplined and how will not be shared with the public. "As it is a personnel matter, we are not allowed to disclose any further information regarding the specifics of the discipline," Combs claims.
She also writes that all district staff will receive training on policies and procedures, and the district will provide students and staff with social media training. "In today's society students must understand that anything posted online is permanent!" Combs writes. "It is there on public display for everyone to see and share around the globe. We would hate to see a single youthful indiscretion haunt one of our children for their entire life."
In a statement shared with WLEX, the Kentucky Department of Education said it is aware of the photos and has been in contact with the district's superintendent.
The statement reads:
"Under state law, superintendents have a duty to report any instances of educator misconduct to the Education Professional Standards Board (EPSB)," says KDE in a statement. "If an investigation finds a certified educator likely violated the Kentucky Educator Code of Ethics, they are required to report this to EPSB. Here is a link to the Code of Ethics, as defined by: 16 KAR 1:020: https://apps.legislature.ky.gov/law/kar/016/001/020.pdf.
"If any citizen of Commonwealth feels that that Kentucky’s educator Code of Ethics was violated by a certified educator, they can also file a written complaint with the EPSB by email to epsbeducatorethics@education.ky.gov."
Superintendent Sondra Combs' full statement can be read below.