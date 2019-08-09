Watch again

West Kentucky -- With schools back in session, classroom safety is on the minds of many. March 11, Kentucky leaders gave every school a list of safety requirements they must meet meet under the new School Safety and Resiliency Act.

The measure was signed into law in response to the Marshall County High School shooting last year. It was a bipartisan effort, but failed to get funding during the legislative session. Now, schools are preparing to absorb the cost to put in place those safety measures. Hickman County finished its new school safety teacher training a week before the new school year started. Hickman County Superintendent Casey Henderson said local and national events are making everyone rethink school safety.

"It is very stressed to us that we need to step up every avenue in the school safety — to try to step up everything that we can to provide the safest opportunity for our children," Henderson said.

The school district has already met many requirements of the mandate. It added the cost of new security into the current school construction plans. For example, they have updated security cameras and a new vestibules in all schools.

Ballard County Schools Superintendent David Meinschien said his district will grab money where they can, such as from its general fund, until the mandate is funded.

"Sometimes we will have funds in other areas, but there are constraints that go along with those funds that do not give you that flexibility," Meinschien said. "Believe me, there has been times we wish we could."

Creating restricted access and installing vestibules can cost thousands of dollars. Community agencies are helping out the district where they can.

"Local law enforcement has been fabulous," Meinschien said. "They've not only provided SROs for our district, but also we have deputies periodically come in and out."

"They've put this legislation out here, and without those funds, we struggle with that and we need assistance with that," Meinschien said.

Schools have one to three years to be in compliance with the safety law. Lawmakers estimated just one of those requirements — the state school security marshal position — could cost schools up to $173,000 every year.