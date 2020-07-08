FRANKFORT, KY -- Kentucky has reported 400 new cases of COVID-19.
The Kentucky Department of PH COVID-19 Dashboard shows 400 cases were reported Wednesday. That brings the state's case total to 17,919. It's the second highest one-day total since May 5, when the state reported 625 new COVID-19 cases.
Six new coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the total number of lives lost to date to 608.
Gov.Andy Beshear has not yet released additional details Wednesday. We will be updating this story when he does.
Beshear is expected to have a news briefing Thursday at 3 p.m.