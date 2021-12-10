WEST KENTUCKY — Multiple agencies are responding to help western Kentucky communities impacted by tornado damage and storms Friday night.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 says no fatalities have been confirmed at this time, "but loss of life is expected."
In a Facebook post, Mayfield police officer Bryan Mack says the candle factory in Mayfield has collapsed and "we need all the help."
A shelter is being set up at Mayfield High School, and the Graves County Emergency Management Agency says folks can also go to Fire Station 1 at 211 E. Broadway Street, where they can be safely transported out of the county. Click here for more details about the shelter.
Local 6 Assignment Manager Lori Barrett shared photos of storm damage in Benton, Kentucky, and Local 6 reporter and weekend anchor Jack Kane shared photos of damage in Mayfield.