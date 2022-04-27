MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A judge has disqualified a candidate for state office running in the May primary.
Republican Kim Holloway is a candidate running for Kentucky State House District 2. The district includes Graves County and a portion of McCracken County.
The judge's ruling comes after a lawsuit was filed because of invalid filing signatures. A candidate is required to have signatures from two registered voters within their party when filing.
Holloway says she wasn't aware that one of the people signing her paperwork was a registered Democrat.
Teresa Crisler, from Paducah, filed a lawsuit when she learned of the error.
Holloway claims local Republican leaders who want to see Richard Heath stay in office encouraged Crisler to file the suit.
“I honestly had no idea how she became aware that my signatures were invalid. I found out in court, through the plaintiff's testimony,” Holloway says.
Holloway claims incumbent Rep. Richard Heath, who she seeks to unseat, was also involved.
Her attorney attempted to serve Heath with a subpoena to testify in the suit.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Department confirmed they tried four times to serve the subpoena to Heath, but never received a response.
Heath responded to Local 6 with the following statement:
“I appreciate the opportunity to explain that I was out of town and unable to receive the subpoena in this case. However, let's be clear that the case in question had absolutely nothing to do with my campaign, but rather my former opponent's filing with the board of elections. This situation is unfortunate, particularly because I was looking forward to the spirited debate that comes with a campaign and the opportunity to reflect on how I’ve used my time in the legislature to serve my community. Instead, I will shift my focus to our legislative work."
She doesn't have proof he was involved, but Holloway has her suspicions.
“I don't necessarily believe that at all. I'm not going to call anyone a liar, but I just do not believe that,” Holloway says.
Despite the judge's decision, Holloway has decided to continue her campaign.
Holloway's name will still appear on the primary ballot on May 17, but any votes cast for her will not count.
However, Holloway has filed as a write-in candidate for the November general election.
She also plans to run again in 2024.