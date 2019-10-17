Allison Ball – Republican Party
- Ball is currently the 38th Kentucky Treasurer. Prior to her current endeavor, she practiced bankruptcy law with an emphasis on consumer rights and commercial litigation. She became the first Kentuckian to be the National Chair of the State Financial Officers Foundation. You can view her campaign on her website, Facebook page and Twitter page.
Michael Bowman – Democratic Party
- Bowman is a branch manager of US bank out of Louisville. He’s a volunteer with the Sun Valley Community Center and on the Southwest Festival Committee. He was asked to serve as Regional Coordinator for the Southwest members of the Louisville Metro Council in 2011. You can view his campaign on his website, Facebook page and Twitter page.