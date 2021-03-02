FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky will conduct an audit to make sure all lives lost to COVID-19 in the state are counted.
Announcing the audit during a COVID-19 briefing on Monday, Beshear said it will be a deep dive, comparing every death certificate listing COVID-19 as a cause to see if those deaths match state records on lives lost to the illness.
If a death certificate citing COVID-19 does not match an existing record in the state's database, the state will look into whether that death can be matched up to a positive test result on record. Beshear said Kentucky was already performing an audit of virus-related deaths in real time until cases skyrocketed in November.
"Recently we learned those who regularly perform this function fell behind and stopped doing some of those checks," Beshear said. "Instead, they relied solely on reports from local health department — something the state is fully caught up in, in terms of what has been reported to us," Beshear said.
The state will also look into whether each of those deaths is truly related to COVID-19, as opposed to person who died of another cause who coincidentally had the illness.
"We'll then take each through the same rigorous process that we normally employ for cases and deaths from local health departments," Beshear said. "So, going through this process, which we have seen in other states, it's going to undoubtedly increase our our our death toll, but I continue to believe it's the right thing to do," Beshear explained.
The governor said neighboring states Ohio and Indiana have conducted audits using death certificates, matching them to reported deaths. He said counting every Kentucky life lost to the virus is necessary to do right "by each and every one of our families," to understand "the true magnitude of the tragedy" of the pandemic.
"I'm committed to honoring all those who have been lost and making sure that every single one of them is counted, now and into the future," Beshear said. "We can have no unknown loss, and no unknown soldiers."
Beshear said he will provide updates on the audit in the future, but that it's too premature to announced any approximations or estimations.
Additionally, the governor said it will likely take years before the true toll of the pandemic is known.
"It will likely take a decade to fully understand and calculate the loss of life and the long-term health impacts of this pandemic," Beshear said.
To date, the state of Kentucky h