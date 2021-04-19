MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY-- Starting Monday, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews will begin construction on two new R-cuts or restricted crossing u-turn intersections.

They're also known as J-turns.

For a driver, turning on a busy intersection can be dangerous. That's why Keith Todd with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said they're working to build R-cuts.

"It essentially divides one big decision to gun it and try to make your way through the intersection into about 3 different smaller decisions," Todd said. "And by doing that it greatly improves safety."

It restricts left turns when you cross a 4-way highway. The driver must make a right turn, which then directs traffic to a turn lane with a u-turn. Installing R-cuts helps reduce crashes.

"They have been applied in other places," Todd said. "It's reduced the crash rate by 54% is the average. So anytime you can make a substantial reduction in crashes like that, particularly injury crashes is what we watch."

This intersection along KY-726 and Kelley Road is just one of the areas where the transportation cabinet will be constructing an R-cut this week. They hope to have 7 of these across the counties in District 1 by the end of the year.

The transportation cabinet will also begin work on U.S. 60 along KY 996 and Metropolis Lake Road.

KY 996/Metropolis Lake Road

As construction ramps up, drivers should expect lane restrictions. The target completion date is late September 2021.