PADUCAH — The voter photo ID bill is one of many laws that went in effect Wednesday in Kentucky. It requires Kentucky voters to show photo identification to cast their ballots.
McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs said you'll need to have a state driver's license or photo ID to cast your ballot in November's election. It's the law.
"It's being done to protect against voter fraud, that sort of thing," Griggs said. "Just so that you do have a picture to put with the voter."
Griggs said you'll need to send a copy of your photo ID with your mail-in absentee ballot, too. Griggs said the secretary of state is working the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to issue free photo IDs.
She said 99% of voters already use a photo ID to vote. But, the new law will still impact some people.
"The older voters that don't have a driver's license anymore, may not," Griggs said. "But, like I said, you can get just a photo ID card. I think some people, their religious beliefs may not allow them to be photographed."
There are exceptions. If you don't have a photo ID, you can fill out an affidavit and show your credit card, social security card, or other forms of identification to vote.
You can also still vote with a food stamp card if you fill out the affidavit form. Poll workers can vouch for a voter and verify their identity if they know that person.
Griggs said while processing the IDs will be an extra step for clerks, she doesn't think it will be an issue for voters. She said the'll do whatever they can to make sure everyone gets a chance to vote.
Griggs siad the state Board of Elections should be giving guidance to county clerks concerning November's election in early- to mid-August. She said the general election could be similar to the primary, with a strong emphasis on mail-in absentee ballots.