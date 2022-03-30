Kentucky's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is now the lowest it has been since July 2, 2021, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet Tuesday.
The governor said the state's positivity rate for came in at 2.29%. That's the rate reported by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Monday, based on PCR test results over the past seven days. KDPH is currently updated COVID-19 data on Monday each week.
On Monday, March 28, KDPH reported 5,530 new COVID-19 cases and 236 newly confirmed virus-related deaths.
To date, Kentucky has had 1,312,407 COVID-19 cases since testing began, including 14,895.
As of Monday, 65% of Kentuckians have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 56% have gotten their second dose and only 25% have received a booster dose or an additional dose for those who are immunocompromised.
"Let's keep moving in the right direction by encouraging folks to get vaccinated and boosted," Beshear tweeted Tuesday.
Our positivity rate is 2.29% – the lowest it's been since July 2, 2021. Let's keep moving in the right direction by encouraging folks to get vaccinated and boosted.— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 29, 2022
Kentucky's public health commissioner, Dr. Steven Stack, is also continuing to encourage Kentuckians to get vaccinated and boosted when eligible. In an interview with Lexington NBC affiliate WLEX on Tuesday, Stack said Kentucky is doing OK when it comes to new COVID-19 cases.
"Mercifully, it's good right now," Stack said.
But he said vaccination is important to keep the virus at bay, and boosters are crucial because immunity from the first round of shots wanes over time.
"Even the vaccine produced immune response wanes or fades over time, so it is likely we will have to have periodic jump starts to our immune system to keep ourselves protected from the worst harms of COVID," Stack told WLEX.
He also encouraged mask wearing when COVID-19 community levels are high. As of March 25, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded high community levels in the Kentucky counties of Scott, Casey, Clark, Powell, Wolfe, Breathitt, Knott, Perry, Laurel and Whitley.
Stack said those looking at news out of China, where millions of people are on lockdown, don't necessarily need to worry about that happening in the United States. "I don't think we're going to see the same sort of impact over here in the US that China has seen, because they probably have a much larger proportion of their population who has neither been vaccinated nor been infected with COVID, so they have a larger susceptible population still," he said.