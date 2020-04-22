It's a big week for new Southeast Missouri State basketball coach Brad Korn, as he's moving his family from Manhattan, Kansas to Cape Girardeau.
Thursday is the one month anniversary of SEMO introducing Korn as their new head coach. One of the items on Korn's to-do list is getting a schedule together for next year.
Korn played his college basketball at Southern Illiinois, and was an assistant coach at SIU when current Saluki coach Bryan Mullins played there. Some coaches get antsy about playing their alma mater, or against a former player or coach. For Korn, ke says he hopes SEMO and SIU will play each other every single year.
"For instance, let's say Bryan was at Illinois State or Loyola or something," Korn said. "Maybe that doesn't make as much sense. Not necessarily because I played there. I don't think that necessarily matters either. I think SIU and SEMO should play, no matter who the head coaches are just because of the proximity and the region. It's a basketball region. They want to see good basketball games. 40 minutes down the road, there's really no reason that game shouldn't continue. I would want it to continue on my end, so I guess I'm throwing it back at him because the contract does run out this year after they come to our place. I guess I'll put that on him. It won't be because we don't want to."
This is the final year in a four-year contract between the two schools.