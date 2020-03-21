PADUCAH -- Kroger Delta Division will adjust store hours in 101 stores starting Monday, March 23. New hours are 7 a.m. until 9 p.m., and are effective until further notice.
Additionally, Kroger is inviting seniors, ages 60-years-old and older and other higher-risk customers to shop during the first hours of business on Monday through Thursday. Kroger says they will help anyone who needs additional help while shopping.
Kroger Delta Division also says they are hiring for immediate store openings. You can apply online at jobs.kroger.com.
Kroger's Delta Division operates in West Tennessee; Arkansas; Mississippi; Paducah and Murray, Kentucky; and Popular Bluff, Missouri.