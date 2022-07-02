Kentucky State Police want to motorists of important travel safety as we begin the 4th of July holiday weekend.
KSP Post 1 is participating in Operation CARE. That stands for: Collision Awareness and Reduction Efforts. Operation CARE continues all weekend.
The focus of this operation is DUI enforcement. Saturation patrols and traffic safety checkpoints will be conducted throughout the weekend.
A few reminders for highway safety include:
- Never drive under the influence of alcohol or while impaired by any substance.
- Abide by speed limits. Reduce speeds during inclement weather.
- Wear your seat belts. Utilize child restraint devices and booster seats when required.
- Maintain a safe distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.
- Keep right except to pass. It is Kentucky law that motorists on limited access highways travel in the right lane unless they are actively passing.
- Move over and slow down for stopped emergency vehicles and any other stopped or disabled vehicle on the shoulder or emergency strip.