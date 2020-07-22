FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky State Police will be in selected locations across the Commonwealth to support the Special Olympics Kentucky.
KSP says posts across the state will have cruisers parked at designated locations and is encouraging the public to cover their cruisers with custom SOKY stickers, for a donation of at least $1.
One of the locations includes the Casey's General Store on Paris Road in Mayfield. KSP says they will be at that location on July 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
KSP says all donations will go directly to SOKY.
“Special Olympics Kentucky is a very important organization and I am proud that our state troopers are helping raise funds and awareness,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “It is critical that we continue to support non-profits during this pandemic in creative and safe ways.”
KSP says this fundraising event was planned when the annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run was canceled due to COVID-19.
Each year, the Torch Run escorts the Special Olympics Flame of Hope to kick off the State Summer Games in Richmond, KY.
“Our agency has had a long-standing partnership with Special Olympics Kentucky,” said KSP Commissioner Rodney Brewer. “Even though we could not participate in the Torch Run or the annual summer games, we are excited to help raise funds for this worthwhile cause in a very unique way.”
State Troopers say they are participating in the effort with national law enforcement agencies throughout the United States to raise awareness and funding for Special Olympics programs.
“We’re very proud of our long association with the Kentucky State Police and thankful for all of the work they have done over the years on behalf of Special Olympics,” said Special Olympics Kentucky President and CEO Trish Mazzoni. “We’re excited about ‘Cover the Cruiser’ continuing this partnership in a way that will both engage the community and help continue to change the lives of our athletes.”
You can find more information on the 'Cover the Cruiser' campaign or make a tax deductible donation by clicking here.