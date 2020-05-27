Deadlines for KY 2020 Primary Election
Now - June 22 Clerks’ offices and phone lines to available to schedule in-person absentee appointments.
Now – June 23 Clerks’ offices and phone lines to available to schedule in-person Election Day appointments.
Now - June 23 at 6 p.m. Window for voter to return ballot to Clerk’s office or other approved location.
June 1 Deadline for County Board to appoint absentee ballot processing committee.
June 8 – June 22 Clerks’ offices open for in-person absentee voting by appointment.
June 1 - June 30 at 6 p.m. Window for absentee ballot processing committee to meet and tabulate votes.
June 15 at 11:59 p.m. Deadline for voter to request through online portal that absentee ballot be mailed to them from their County Clerk.
June 16 Deadline for Clerk to mail a ballot to voter who has requested one. Clerk otherwise has 7 days to transmit ballot.
June 22 In-person absentee results to be tabulated at end of business.
June 16 - June 23 Window for voter to request absentee ballot to be delivered outside of the postal system and/or picked up.
June 23 - ELECTION DAY Postmark deadline for mail-in absentee ballots. Section 6. In person voting at polling sites 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.
June 23 at 6 p.m. Reporting of results may begin.
June 27 at 6 p.m. Deadline for delivery of all mailed absentee ballots by USPS.
June 29 at 4:30 p.m. Deadline for signature cures.
June 30 at 6 p.m. Deadline to transmit vote totals to SOS.
July 7 at 4 p.m. Filing deadline for recanvassing.
July 21-31 Public Hearing Window
July 31 Deadline for SBE to mail letter to in-actives asking if they have moved out-of-state.
July 31 Public Comment Period Ends.