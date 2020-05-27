|Now - June 22
|Clerks’ offices and phone lines to available to schedule in-person absentee appointments.
|Now – June 23
|Clerks’ offices and phone lines to available to schedule in-person Election Day appointments.
|Now - June 23 at 6 p.m.
|Window for voter to return ballot to Clerk’s office or other approved location.
|June 1
|Deadline for County Board to appoint absentee ballot processing committee.
|June 8 – June 22
|Clerks’ offices open for in-person absentee voting by appointment.
|June 1 - June 30 at 6 p.m.
|Window for absentee ballot processing committee to meet and tabulate votes.
|June 15 at 11:59 p.m.
|Deadline for voter to request through online portal that absentee ballot be mailed to them from their County Clerk.
|June 16
|Deadline for Clerk to mail a ballot to voter who has requested one. Clerk otherwise has 7 days to transmit ballot.
|June 22
|In-person absentee results to be tabulated at end of business.
|June 16 - June 23
|Window for voter to request absentee ballot to be delivered outside of the postal system and/or picked up.
|June 23 - ELECTION DAY
|Postmark deadline for mail-in absentee ballots. Section 6. In person voting at polling sites 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|June 23 at 6 p.m.
|Reporting of results may begin.
|June 27 at 6 p.m.
|Deadline for delivery of all mailed absentee ballots by USPS.
|June 29 at 4:30 p.m.
|Deadline for signature cures.
|June 30 at 6 p.m.
|Deadline to transmit vote totals to SOS.
|July 7 at 4 p.m.
|Filing deadline for recanvassing.
|July 21-31
|Public Hearing Window
|July 31
|Deadline for SBE to mail letter to in-actives asking if they have moved out-of-state.
|July 31
|Public Comment Period Ends.