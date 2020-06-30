FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath released a statement after the results from the 2020 Kentucky Primary Elections were released.
McGrath says, "I'm humbled that Kentucky Democrats have nominated me to take on Mitch McConnell in November, and I can't wait to get started in sending him into retirement."
As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, McGrath had 239,584 votes with 99% of precincts reporting. Charles Booker is in second place with 227,752 votes.
You can see the regularly updated election results coverage by clicking here.
In her statement, McGrath thanks 'each and every person who helped build this campaign,' saying "without supporters like you, we wouldn't be heading into the general election ready to give Mitch the fight of his political life."
"I also want to thank every candidate who stepped up to run in this race," says McGrath. "Running for office is not an easy task, and it requires a lot of commitment and sacrifice. You are all patriots."
McGrath also commented on Charles Booker's powerful movement to fight systemic racism and injustice in the country, as well as commend Mike Broihier, who served the country and the commonwealth as a Marine, a farmer, a teacher, and a candidate.
McGrath says the issues our primary election focused on aren't going away and our system isn't working for everyday Kentuckians. She says she wants to be the kind of senator that will 'have the courage to meaningfully tackle the legal, educational, and health inequities that continue to prevent true racial and socio-economic equality in our country.'
As a woman in the military, she says she quickly learned that she'd have to repeatedly fight the establishment in her career. "No one will ever need to convince me how urgently our state and country need equal pay and equal justice, affordable health care for all, action to protect our voting rights, and an end to the corrosive grip that corporate special interests have on our federal government," she says.
McGrath says this work starts by removing Mitch McConnell from office. "There is far too much at stake, and it's on all of us to fight for it," says McGrath. "Mitch McConnell has destroyed our institutions for far too long, and he'll keep on doing it as long as Kentucky voters let him."
"Remember this: Last November, Kentuckians didn’t hesitate to replace an incompetent and unpopular incumbent Republican," says McGrath. "This November, we’re going to do it one more time.