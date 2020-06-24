MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Many of you are anxiously waiting on the final results of the 2020 Kentucky primary. County clerks across the state have thousands of mail-in ballots to count before the final numbers are released. As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs said they've counted 7,346 mail-in ballots. They sent out 16,956 ballots, which means they have thousands more left to count.
Ballots are in the clerks office waiting to be counted, when no one is in the courthouse, ballots are locked in a vault overnight.
The first step in the process is to have the voter ID barcode scanned into the Voter Registration System.
Signatures are verified by at least two people. They are checking the signature on the outside of the mail in ballot and the signatures on the voter registration cards match.
Griggs showed us a ballot that did not have a signature on the outside.
"So we know to reject it, because there is not a signature here," she said pointing to the blank signature line. "So she's gonna' reject."
Griggs must select a reason why the ballot was rejected in the Voter Registration System. Reasons include: no voter signature, no witness signature, non-matching signature, returned in unofficial envelope, envelope not sealed, no resident address on envelope, voter deceased, voter already voted in person, inner envelope flap missing, returned and non-deliverable, inner envelope missing, ballot missing from envelope, multiple ballots in envelope, and no ballot application on record.
They put the rejected ballot in a pile for the entire election board to review. All the other ballots scanned with no problem are opened in a public setting.
The board must make sure all mail-in ballot directions are followed. They discovered some ballots were not sealed, some did not have a second signature, and others came in the wrong envelope.
You have a second chance to submit a proper signature if it doesn't match your voter registration signature. The state election board will reach out to you before Saturday asking you to fill out an affidavit that you must return to the clerk's office for your vote to be counted.
The clerk's office will continue to accept boxes of ballots from the post office up until Saturday. They're only accepting ballots that are postmarked June 23. Every day someone goes in person to the post office to pick up your mail-in ballots. The state expects to report final results next Tuesday.