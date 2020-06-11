MOLINE, IL — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a $270 million Child Care Restoration grant program Wednesday, which is provided for in the fiscal year 2021 budget passed by the General Assembly.
This program is the first of its kind in the nation, and will support the state's vast network of child care providers as they continue to provide care to children across the state through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Strengthening child care is as much about building a strong economy as it is investing in our young people – both critical aspects of building an Illinois that truly serves our working families,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Before this pandemic hit, I promised that Illinois would become the best state in the nation for raising young children. The path forward has certainly become more complicated – but our commitment is stronger than ever.”
Gov. Pritzker says the Child Care Restoration grant program will dedicate at least $270 million of the state's Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency Fund to support the economic health of child care providers as the state's economy continues to reopen in the coming weeks.
The Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and the Illinois Department of Human Services are in charge of developing the grant program for licensed child care providers.
The Child Care Restoration Grants will be administered by the Illinois Network of Child Care Resource & Referral Agencies.
The Governor's office says the "Intent to Apply" survey launched Wednesday and is available online.
The information from the survey will help the development of the grants program before it's release next month. The Governor's office says providers will receive their first installments later this summer .
The survey will close on June 19 at 5 p.m.
Gov. Pritzker says the state has made significant investments in its child care network during the COVID-19 pandemic, like implementing a waiver process to allow providers to be paid for all of their enrolled children in the Child Care Assistance Program for March through June, so that the staff could continue to be paid as normal.
The state also increased the CCAP money that emergency center providers receive for each child.