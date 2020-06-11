CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — Drivers who usually use the Cave-in-Rock Ferry should be aware of possible delays through this weekend from heavy traffic from the nearby Hog Rock Motorcycle Rally which runs through June 11 through the 14.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the event is expected to attract more than 10,000 motorcycle enthusiasts.
KYTC says delays are possible now through the weened and traffic to and from the event site just north of the Cave-in-Rock community is most likely to create delays at the ferry on Friday and Sunday.
KYTC says the ferry normally averages about 500 vehicles per day, however, during the Hog Rock event can cause that number to be 3 or 4 times higher.
Drivers should plan accordingly and should be aware of the increased number of motorcycles on the road across the region traveling to and from the event.
The ferry connects KY 91 with Illinois Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, KY, and Hardin County, IL.
The ferry normally operates from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., 7 days a week.